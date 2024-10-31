Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Cap of $10.94 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 31st. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $10.94 million and $1,995.99 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0587 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00060992 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00017289 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006262 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1,098% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001379 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000018 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,427.44 or 0.38006893 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

