Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Cap Hits $71.43 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $71.43 million and approximately $180,726.10 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $4.45 or 0.00006350 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,101.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.14 or 0.00503753 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00021964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00072455 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000139 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.52205727 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

