BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and traded as low as $11.00. BlackRock MuniYield Fund shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 216,695 shares.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
