BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and traded as low as $11.00. BlackRock MuniYield Fund shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 216,695 shares.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYD. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 726,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 82,615 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 33.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.