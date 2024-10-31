BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE BNY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $11.10.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Featured Articles
