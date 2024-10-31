BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BNY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNY. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 118,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

