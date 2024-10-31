Blake Borgeson Sells 11,447 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $76,923.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,077,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,561,203.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $76,351.49.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $71,200.34.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $78,297.48.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $71,772.69.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $81,502.64.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $78,068.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,376,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RXRX. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,459,000 after acquiring an additional 158,376 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,362,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,023 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

