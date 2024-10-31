Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $88.18. The company had a trading volume of 224,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,166. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $324,499.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,332.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $324,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,332.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,395.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

