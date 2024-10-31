Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $5,005.00 at DA Davidson

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,408.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,781.42 on Thursday. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,756.13 and a 1 year high of $4,781.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,100.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,866.59. The firm has a market cap of $160.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $77.94 by $5.95. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking will post 177.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,949,000 after buying an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,069,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Booking by 29.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,049,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Booking by 22.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,492,000 after acquiring an additional 28,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

