Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 58,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Boxlight Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of BOXL opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 111.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

