Boyd Wealth Management LLC Has $44.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 22.7% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $533.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $522.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.04. The stock has a market cap of $482.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $380.56 and a 12 month high of $538.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

