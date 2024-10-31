Boyd Wealth Management LLC Has $44.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 22.7% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of VOO stock opened at $533.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $522.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.04. The stock has a market cap of $482.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $380.56 and a 12 month high of $538.76.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Charging Ahead: Investing in the EV Charging Infrastructure
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Silver Stocks, ETFs, or Bullion: What’s the Best Bet Now?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Applied Materials vs ASML: Which is the Best Chip Stock to Own?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.