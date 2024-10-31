Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Brinker International from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

Brinker International Stock Down 0.1 %

EAT opened at $104.17 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $106.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.33. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.51.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Brinker International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth $323,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

