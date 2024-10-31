Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.410-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNL. Wedbush started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NYSE:BNL opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $19.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $105.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

