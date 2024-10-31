Brokerages Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price at $97.18

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $54.72 on Thursday. Moderna has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $102.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna will post -9.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,184 shares of company stock valued at $238,531 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 69,313 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 121.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Moderna by 149.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Moderna by 295.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

