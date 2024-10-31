Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Position Increased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 368.3% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.5 %

BAM stock opened at $53.80 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 92.37% and a net margin of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

