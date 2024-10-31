Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $23,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.35.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BLDR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.30. The stock had a trading volume of 166,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.84 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.64.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.