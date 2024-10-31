C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Plans Dividend of €0.02

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

C&C Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CCR opened at GBX 149.20 ($1.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £570.94 million, a PE ratio of -635.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.55. C&C Group has a one year low of GBX 131 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 178.20 ($2.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Feargal O’Rourke bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £78,000 ($101,154.20). 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

