Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.780-1.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.870-5.930 EPS.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

CDNS stock traded down $11.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $278.25. 1,706,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,896. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 75.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $233.51 and a 1-year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total transaction of $425,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,186.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,213 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.49, for a total value of $339,021.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,923,775.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,697 shares of company stock worth $7,555,216 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

