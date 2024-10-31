Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.040-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $201.0 million-$207.0 million. Calix also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.04-0.10 EPS.

Calix Price Performance

Calix stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.71. 294,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,457. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.25 and a beta of 1.74. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.06 million. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Calix’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CALX

Insider Transactions at Calix

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,723,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,850,190.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.