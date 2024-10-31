Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.79-6.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.81. Camden Property Trust also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.68-1.72 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.76.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.31 and a 200-day moving average of $113.10. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.89 and a 52 week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.19%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

