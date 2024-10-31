Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.790-6.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.79-6.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.76.

Shares of CPT stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.79. 1,842,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,555. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.10. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.89 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.19%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

