Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, October 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Camping World stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. Camping World has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -568.25 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Camping World will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,250.00%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 121,450 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,647,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,842.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Camping World by 6,495.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

