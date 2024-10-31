Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Price

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

SYK opened at $363.48 on Wednesday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $264.85 and a twelve month high of $374.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.79 and a 200-day moving average of $343.98. The stock has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 66,967.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $308,433,000 after purchasing an additional 852,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stryker by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Stryker by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,449,000 after acquiring an additional 522,817 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 287.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 505,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,033,000 after acquiring an additional 375,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,373,000 after acquiring an additional 309,592 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

