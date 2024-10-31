Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Carvana Trading Up 19.3 %

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $40.00 on Thursday, reaching $247.31. 13,374,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,829,122. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.11 and a beta of 3.44. Carvana has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $259.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $14,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 690,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,710,225.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,050. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $14,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 690,814 shares in the company, valued at $102,710,225.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,780,891 shares of company stock worth $465,902,485 in the last quarter. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

