Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Short Interest Down 11.1% in October

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 204,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Castellum has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $8.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -3.32.

Castellum last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castellum had a negative return on equity of 80.72% and a negative net margin of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castellum stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Castellum, Inc. by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,288 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,606 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Castellum worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

