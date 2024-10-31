cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One cat in a dogs world token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, cat in a dogs world has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. cat in a dogs world has a total market cap of $813.43 million and $117.93 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get cat in a dogs world alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70,359.60 or 1.00093687 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,345.23 or 1.00073245 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

cat in a dogs world Profile

cat in a dogs world’s launch date was March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mewsworld. cat in a dogs world’s official website is mew.xyz.

cat in a dogs world Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cat in a dogs world (MEW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. cat in a dogs world has a current supply of 88,888,888,888. The last known price of cat in a dogs world is 0.00937524 USD and is down -6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 217 active market(s) with $134,607,817.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mew.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cat in a dogs world directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cat in a dogs world should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cat in a dogs world using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cat in a dogs world Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cat in a dogs world and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.