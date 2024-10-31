Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,097 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 84,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 174.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 32,593 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $68.22 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

