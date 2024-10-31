Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 547.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,738,000 after buying an additional 5,923,915 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 33,125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,437,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,809,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,657 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6,812.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,523,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,130,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 137.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,007 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.55.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $315.54 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market cap of $169.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.