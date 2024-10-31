Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 141,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 166.9% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 57,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,852 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MS opened at $117.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.86. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $70.27 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 56.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $7,150,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

