Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $118.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.96. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $89.70 and a 1-year high of $120.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

