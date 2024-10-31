Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,985,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $261.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.77 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

