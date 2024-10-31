CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.640-2.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. CBIZ also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.64-$2.69 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th.

CBIZ Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CBZ traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $69.26. 188,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,880. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.92. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $51.16 and a 12 month high of $86.36.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $438.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.16 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

