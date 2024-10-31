Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,785,000 after purchasing an additional 402,547 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,934,000 after buying an additional 246,442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 311.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,413,000 after acquiring an additional 175,159 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,029,000 after acquiring an additional 132,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,044.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 109,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $210.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,890.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

