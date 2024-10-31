Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.680-2.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.8 billion-$11.8 billion.

CJPRY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 256,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. Central Japan Railway has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $13.53.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

