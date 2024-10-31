Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Announces Earnings Results

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48), Zacks reports. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 299.92%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million.

Centrus Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE LEU traded down $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $100.49. 76,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,651. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.32. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $108.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LEU. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

