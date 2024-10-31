Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Short Interest Up 5.4% in October

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Century Communities Trading Down 1.0 %

CCS stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,515. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $4,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,527.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $4,632,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,104,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 48.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

