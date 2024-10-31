CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.56. CF Bankshares has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

