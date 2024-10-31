CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CF traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $90.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

