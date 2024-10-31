Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading 2.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $68.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $57.23 and last traded at $56.96. Approximately 3,017,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 13,949,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CMG. Stephens reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.47.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,109,000 after buying an additional 19,759,754 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729,706 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,255 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

