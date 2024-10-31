Citigroup Boosts Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $39.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of FVRR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,766. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $32.68.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.37 million. Fiverr International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 5.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 27.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 109,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fiverr International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 814,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,144 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

