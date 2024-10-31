Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Issues Earnings Results

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.
Civista Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of Civista Bancshares stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $20.37. 59,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,991. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.80. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.
Insider Transactions at Civista Bancshares
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on CIVB. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
