Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS.
Clean Harbors Price Performance
Shares of CLH stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $235.01. 307,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,909. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.20. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $267.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.11.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total transaction of $80,307.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,731. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total transaction of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,731. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,617 shares of company stock worth $2,613,132 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
