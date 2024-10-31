Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $103.23 million and $8.42 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003841 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 861,249,880 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

