Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Raised by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,912 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $286,370,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,367,000 after buying an additional 2,955,442 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,313 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,563,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,891 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,642. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $73.97 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average is $98.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

