Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 15.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group stock traded down C$1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$213.47. The stock had a trading volume of 24,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$199.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$173.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.66. Colliers International Group has a one year low of C$115.00 and a one year high of C$217.53.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.