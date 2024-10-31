Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.24, but opened at $45.21. Comcast shares last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 4,790,316 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $170.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

