Compass (NYSE:COMP) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Barclays

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COMP. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.11.

Shares of Compass stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. 5,539,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568,981. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.93. Compass has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Compass had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Compass will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $115,358.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,836.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $46,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,070,273 shares in the company, valued at $424,758,503.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $115,358.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,836.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,267,261 shares of company stock valued at $56,222,967. 6.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

