Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.56, but opened at $5.95. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Compass shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 778,496 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COMP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $46,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,070,273 shares in the company, valued at $424,758,503.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $46,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,070,273 shares in the company, valued at $424,758,503.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 814,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $3,998,222.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,522.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,267,261 shares of company stock worth $56,222,967 over the last three months. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Compass had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

