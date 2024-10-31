Congress Asset Management Co. Purchases 104,096 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 647,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 104,096 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $93,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ STRL traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $151.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.65 and its 200 day moving average is $123.18. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $170.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,677,950.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.