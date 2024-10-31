Congress Asset Management Co. Purchases 73,396 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 680,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,396 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $66,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,283.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $563,296.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,470. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

OLLI stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.67. The stock had a trading volume of 98,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,498. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.09. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

