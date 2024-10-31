Congress Asset Management Co. Purchases Shares of 1,412,653 Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,412,653 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,236,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,313,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,082 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,340,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,882,000 after acquiring an additional 699,882 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,953,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after acquiring an additional 421,289 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,374,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,248,000 after acquiring an additional 386,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BOX by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,809,000 after acquiring an additional 229,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $228,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,157.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $329,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at $99,061,382.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $228,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,157.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,759,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.85. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $33.95.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

