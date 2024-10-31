Congress Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $123,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 3.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.9% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $123,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at $12,597,567.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 166 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $31,677.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,648.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $123,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,597,567.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $6,893,118. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN traded up $11.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.93. The stock had a trading volume of 191,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.55. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $277.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $301.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.36 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Penumbra from $176.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $289.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

